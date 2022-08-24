IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.09% Lower at 47449.73 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 524.30 points or 1.09% today to 47449.73

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1351.95 points or 2.77% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, June 6, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 16.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 5822.71 points or 10.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

