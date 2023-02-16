IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.11% Higher at 54015.82 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 593.58 points or 1.11% today to 54015.82

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1352.70 points or 2.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.58% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.04% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.25% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 5551.96 points or 11.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

