IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.11% Lower at 47503.22 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 533.16 points or 1.11% today to 47503.22

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.09% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 16.09% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.09% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.81% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5769.22 points or 10.83%

