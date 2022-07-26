Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.12% Lower at 46674.30 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 528.34 points or 1.12% today to 46674.30


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 742.07 points or 1.57% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.55% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 17.55% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.04% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 8.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.55% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.04% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 6598.14 points or 12.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS