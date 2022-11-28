Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.14% Lower at 51081.33 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 587.31 points or 1.14% today to 51081.33


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 912.62 points or 1.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 2191.11 points or 4.11%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1737ET

Latest news
05:42pKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities at Talus at Kyle Canyon, a Gated Master Plan in Highly Desirable Northwest Las Vegas
BU
05:41pCN names Edmond Harris new executive vice-president and chief operating officer
AQ
05:41pJuventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign
AQ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.58% to $1.0340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1960 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pChevron awaits Venezuelan oil cargoes, but PDVSA wants payments
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108782.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS