IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.14% Lower at 51081.33 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 587.31 points or 1.14% today to 51081.33

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 912.62 points or 1.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 2191.11 points or 4.11%

