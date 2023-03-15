The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 606.06 points or 1.15% today to 52085.60

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 926.65 points or 1.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 7.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.58% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 3621.74 points or 7.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1745ET