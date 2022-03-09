Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.17% Higher at 53911.76 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 623.53 points or 1.17% today to 53911.76


--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1599.15 points or 3.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.11% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 13.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 639.32 points or 1.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1736ET

