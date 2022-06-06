IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.24% Lower at 50060.53 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 628.52 points or 1.24% today to 50060.53
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Down for six consecutive trading days
--Down 2403.02 points or 4.58% over the last six trading days
--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 27, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 11.57% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.04% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Down 2.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.57% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.04% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 3211.91 points or 6.03%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-06-22 1736ET