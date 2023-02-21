Advanced search
News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.24% Lower at 53239.95 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 05:43pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 668.60 points or 1.24% today to 53239.95


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 5.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.30% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.49% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.67% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 4776.09 points or 9.85%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1742ET

HOT NEWS