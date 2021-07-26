IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.25% Higher at 50897.79 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 629.34 points or 1.25% today to 50897.79

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1801.32 points or 3.67% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 30, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 1.58% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 43.30% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.03% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 18.41% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 6830.91 points or 15.50%

