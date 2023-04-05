The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 677.62 points or 1.25% today to 53498.39

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.50% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Off 3.50% from its 52-week high of 55438.73 hit Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Up 19.88% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.02% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.20% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5034.53 points or 10.39%

