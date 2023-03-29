The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 673.85 points or 1.27% today to 53882.95

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1111.83 points or 2.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 4.82% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.74% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.32% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.98% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 5419.09 points or 11.18%

