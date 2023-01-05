Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.28% Higher at 50805.21 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:29pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 643.94 points or 1.28% today to 50805.21


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2341.35 points or 4.83% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 10.25% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.84% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.70% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 2341.35 points or 4.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1728ET

