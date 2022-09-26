IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.29% Lower at 44808.56 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 587.38 points or 1.29% today to 44808.56

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2259.97 points or 4.80% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 20.85% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 1, 2021

--Off 20.85% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 13.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.85% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 8463.88 points or 15.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1745ET