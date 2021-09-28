IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.30% Lower at 50925.52 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 673.01 points or 1.30% today to 50925.52

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.46% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Off 4.46% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 39.04% from its 52-week low of 36626.11 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 37.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.46% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.47% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 6858.64 points or 15.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

