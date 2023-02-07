IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.32% Lower at 53335.51 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 713.54 points or 1.32% today to 53335.51

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.78% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 5.78% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.51% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.31% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.86% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 4871.65 points or 10.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

