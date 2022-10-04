IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.36% Higher at 46046.58 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 616.83 points or 1.36% today to 46046.58

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1419.78 points or 3.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 18.66% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.18% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 9.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.66% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.18% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7225.86 points or 13.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1728ET