IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.36% Higher at 53473.46 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 715.40 points or 1.36% today to 53473.46

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.54% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Off 5.54% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.82% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.06% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.14% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5009.60 points or 10.34%

