IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Higher at 47765.24 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 645.16 points or 1.37% today to 47765.24

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1547.80 points or 3.35% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.62% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 15.62% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.62% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 5507.20 points or 10.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1746ET