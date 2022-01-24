IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Lower at 50890.59 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 708.79 points or 1.37% today to 50890.59

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 3082.68 points or 5.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, June 15, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 5.71% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.39% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 12.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.71% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 2381.85 points or 4.47%

