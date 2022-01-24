Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Lower at 50890.59 -- Data Talk

01/24/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 708.79 points or 1.37% today to 50890.59


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 3082.68 points or 5.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, June 15, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 5.71% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.39% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 12.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.71% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 2381.85 points or 4.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1739ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20571.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Lower at 50890.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.13% Lower at 81004.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 89.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pADRs End Lower; Unilever, Vodafone Trades Actively
DJ
02:27pStocks extend sell-off as Fed, geopolitical fears loom
RE
02:02pRussell 2000 index turns positive in afternoon trading, last up…
RE
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 3.97% Lower at 6787.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 3.81% Lower at 456.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street reverses, ends higher in late session rally
2Wall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety as oil dips
3JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
4Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
5Analyst recommendations: Associated British Foods, Equifax, Keycorp, PP..

HOT NEWS