IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Lower at 50890.59 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 708.79 points or 1.37% today to 50890.59
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 3082.68 points or 5.71% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, June 15, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 5.71% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 18.39% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 12.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.71% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.47%
--Year-to-date it is down 2381.85 points or 4.47%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-24-22 1739ET