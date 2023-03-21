The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 727.04 points or 1.40% today to 52652.65

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 6.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.55% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.47% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 4188.79 points or 8.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

