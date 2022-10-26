Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.41% Higher at 49327.11 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 685.84 points or 1.41% today to 49327.11


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 3109.67 points or 6.73% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.86% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 12.86% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.53% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.86% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.53% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 3945.33 points or 7.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1733ET

