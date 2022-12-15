Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.41% Lower at 49342.34 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 705.36 points or 1.41% today to 49342.34


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1736.36 points or 3.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 12.84% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 12.84% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.84% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 3930.10 points or 7.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1740ET

Latest news
05:59pWaterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:57pNorway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations
RE
05:55pPason Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:52pMacron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
RE
05:50pContested natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
AQ
05:49pAurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns
RE
05:48pADRs End Lower, Ericsson Trades Actively
DJ
05:47pNewtopia Announces Closing of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
AQ
05:46pJames Cacioppo Update of Securities Holdings of Jushi Holdings Inc.
GL
05:46pJames Cacioppo Update of Securities Holdings of Jushi Holdings Inc.
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
4Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
5Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

HOT NEWS