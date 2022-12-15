IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.41% Lower at 49342.34 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 705.36 points or 1.41% today to 49342.34

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1736.36 points or 3.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 12.84% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 12.84% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.84% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 3930.10 points or 7.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

