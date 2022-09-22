IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.42% Lower at 46324.92 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 667.59 points or 1.42% today to 46324.92

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 743.61 points or 1.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Off 18.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 18.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 9.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 6947.52 points or 13.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

