IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.43% Lower at 53907.25 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 780.00 points or 1.43% today to 53907.25

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1640.04 points or 2.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.48% from its 52-week low of 47503.71 hit Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Rose 13.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.77% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 634.81 points or 1.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

