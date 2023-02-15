IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.44% Higher at 53422.24 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 759.12 points or 1.44% today to 53422.24

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.63% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.71% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.16% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.04% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 4958.38 points or 10.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

