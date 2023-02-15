Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.44% Higher at 53422.24 -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 759.12 points or 1.44% today to 53422.24


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.63% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.71% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.16% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.04% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 4958.38 points or 10.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET

Latest news
05:59pVector : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAllison Transmission : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAmerican International Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58p4q22 Results : Telefônica Brasil S.A.
PR
05:56pRoku : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pAustralia's exchange operator sets up partnership program for software replacement
RE
05:56pReach Subsea ASA - Key information relating to Subsequent Offering
AQ
05:56pNu Skin : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pShopify : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pResideo Technologies : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3U.S. retail sales rebound strongly in January
4Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
5Airbnb, Tripadvisor surge a day after strong forecast, results

HOT NEWS