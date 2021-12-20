Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.44% Lower at 51623.86 -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 755.51 points or 1.44% today to 51623.86

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 3.15% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 3.15% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.18% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 19.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.15% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.10% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 7556.98 points or 17.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pADRs End Lower; Can-Fite, JD.com Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 20538.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.44% Lower at 51623.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Lower at 81908.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 90.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:51pTSX hits a 3-week low as Omicron and tax-loss selling weigh
RE
04:48pTSX hits a 3-week low as Omicron and tax-loss selling weigh
RE
12:57pToronto Stocks Down; BMO Shares Lower on Acquisition
DJ
12:54pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Lower at 4107.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
2Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
3Oracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push
4China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
5Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues

HOT NEWS