IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.44% Lower at 51623.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 755.51 points or 1.44% today to 51623.86

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 3.15% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 3.15% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.18% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 19.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.15% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.10% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 7556.98 points or 17.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1736ET