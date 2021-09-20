Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.46% Lower at 50557.65 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 10:26pm BST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 750.06 points or 1.46% today to 50557.65

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1634.68 points or 3.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Off 5.15% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 5.15% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 42.34% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.15% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 17.61% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 6490.77 points or 14.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1725ET

HOT NEWS