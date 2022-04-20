IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.47% Lower at 53831.04 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 802.72 points or 1.47% today to 53831.04

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 4.91% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 4.91% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 10.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.91% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.67% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 558.60 points or 1.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1736ET