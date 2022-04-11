IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.48% Lower at 54463.83 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 816.76 points or 1.48% today to 54463.83

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1083.46 points or 1.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 3.79% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 3.79% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.02% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 15.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.79% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 1191.39 points or 2.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1735ET