IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.52% Lower at 46741.31 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 720.04 points or 1.52% today to 46741.31


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 910.21 points or 1.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 17.43% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.43% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.18% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 6531.13 points or 12.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1745ET

HOT NEWS