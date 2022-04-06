IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.55% Lower at 55438.73 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 874.48 points or 1.55% today to 55438.73
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 2.07% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 17.08% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021
--Rose 15.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.07% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 9.85% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 2166.29 points or 4.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
