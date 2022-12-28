Advanced search
News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.57% Lower at 49648.21 -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 791.81 points or 1.57% today to 49648.21


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.30% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 12.30% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.25% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.30% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.25% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 3624.23 points or 6.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET

