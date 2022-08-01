IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.58% Lower at 47384.56 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 759.77 points or 1.58% today to 47384.56

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.30% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.30% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5887.88 points or 11.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1736ET