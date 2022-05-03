IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.58% Lower at 51066.56 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 820.91 points or 1.58% today to 51066.56

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 9.79% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.79% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.67% from its 52-week low of 48328.20 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 5.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.79% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.19% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2205.88 points or 4.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1736ET