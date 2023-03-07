The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 855.46 points or 1.59% today to 53068.73

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1113.54 points or 2.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.25% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Off 6.25% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.92% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.80% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.32% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 4604.87 points or 9.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1736ET