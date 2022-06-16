IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.63% Lower at 47558.51 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 786.46 points or 1.63% today to 47558.51

--Year-to-date it is down 2015.62 points or 1.92%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 15.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Off 15.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 5.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.99% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 5713.93 points or 10.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1737ET