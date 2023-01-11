IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.65% Higher at 53209.00 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 864.98 points or 1.65% today to 53209.00

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 4745.14 points or 9.79% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 6.01% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 6.01% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.23% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.60% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 4745.14 points or 9.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET