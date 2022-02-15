Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.67% Higher at 53210.94 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 876.21 points or 1.67% today to 53210.94


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 1.41% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.41% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 20.09% from its 52-week low of 44310.27 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 19.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.44% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 61.50 points or 0.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1739ET

