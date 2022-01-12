IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.68% Higher at 53951.14 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 889.22 points or 1.68% today to 53951.14

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1115.38 points or 2.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Up 25.51% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.11% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 678.70 points or 1.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

