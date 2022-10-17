IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Higher at 46220.72 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 777.37 points or 1.71% today to 46220.72

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.35% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 18.35% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.35% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 7051.72 points or 13.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

