  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 47039.74 -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 820.74 points or 1.71% today to 47039.74


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 16.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.72% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 9.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.72% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 6232.70 points or 11.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1734ET

HOT NEWS