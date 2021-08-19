IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 51099.36 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 886.72 points or 1.71% today to 51099.36

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.71% from its record close of 51986.08 hit Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 1.71% from its 52-week high of 51986.08 hit Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Up 43.87% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.71% from its 2021 closing high of 51986.08 hit Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

--Up 18.88% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 7032.48 points or 15.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

