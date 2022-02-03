IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 51145.11 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 889.69 points or 1.71% today to 51145.11

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 5.24% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 5.24% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 16.08% from its 52-week low of 44060.09 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 15.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.24% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 1.35% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2127.33 points or 3.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1739ET