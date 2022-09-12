Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.74% Higher at 47860.48 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 817.54 points or 1.74% today to 47860.48


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1957.59 points or 4.26% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.46% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Off 15.46% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

--Down 7.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.46% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 5411.96 points or 10.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1753ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:59pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:54pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 19987.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:54pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:54pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.74% Higher at 47860.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pBridgewater's Jensen says markets not fully pricing the crisis
RE
05:06pToronto market rises for fourth day as energy rallies
RE
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 1.27% to 12266.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 1.06% to 4110.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pDJIA Rises 0.71% to 32381.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pADRs End Higher, Akari Therapeutics and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2New Data from Arcutis STRATUM Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Roflumilast Foam..
3Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
4Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come ..
5Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future

HOT NEWS