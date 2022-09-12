IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.74% Higher at 47860.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 817.54 points or 1.74% today to 47860.48

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1957.59 points or 4.26% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.46% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Off 15.46% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

--Down 7.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.46% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 5411.96 points or 10.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1753ET