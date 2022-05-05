Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.76% Lower at 50529.95 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 902.68 points or 1.76% today to 50529.95


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.74% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 10.74% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.65% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 3.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.74% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.13% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2742.49 points or 5.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1737ET

