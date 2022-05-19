IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.78% Higher at 51289.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 895.88 points or 1.78% today to 51289.91

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.40% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.40% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.04% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 2.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.40% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.55% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 1982.53 points or 3.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1737ET