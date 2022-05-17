IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.78% Higher at 51464.03 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 900.05 points or 1.78% today to 51464.03

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 2406.57 points or 4.91% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 9.09% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 9.09% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.09% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1808.41 points or 3.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-17-22 1737ET