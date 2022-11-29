IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.78% Lower at 50174.06 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 907.27 points or 1.78% today to 50174.06

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1819.89 points or 3.50% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 11.37% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Off 11.37% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.43% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.37% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.43% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 3098.38 points or 5.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1738ET