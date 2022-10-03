IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.80% Higher at 45429.75 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 802.95 points or 1.80% today to 45429.75

--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.75% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.75% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.80% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 10.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.75% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.80% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7842.69 points or 14.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

